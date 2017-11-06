Caledonia police investigate damage, thefts from multiple cars

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department has taken numerous complaints of criminal damage to and thefts from vehicles.

Many vehicles have had tires punctured and words or phallic images scratched onto the exterior paint. If vehicles were unsecured, the subjects went through the vehicles and stole items. The subjects also cut seats inside the vehicles and wrote on the interior with a marker.

The incidents began October 29th — and have escalated, with 11 separate crimes committed Friday night and Saturday morning.

Caledonia officials warns residents to pay attention to unknown individuals in their neighborhood and to report any suspicious activity or person(s). Residents should also make sure they lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside their vehicles. If possible, keep vehicles inside garages.

If anyone has information regarding the incidents, you’re urged to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 ext. 139.