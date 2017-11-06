Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek suspect in armed robbery of T-Mobile store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a November 5th armed robbery at the T-Mobile store located near 57th Street and North Avenue.

Polices say the suspect entered the business, took out a handgun, demanded money from an employee, and then fled the scene with the cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 23-26 years-old, 5’5”-5’8” tall, 140-160 pounds, with a dark complexion and slight goatee.

He was last seen wearing a blue Pelle Pelle jacket with a fur trimmed hood, blue jeans, and red Adidas sneakers with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.