Looking to get in shape? CrossFit is constantly varied, functional movements performed at high intensity

Functional Movements

CrossFit is FUNCTIONAL FITNESS! Humans are anatomically engineered to perform functional movements at high intensity. These fundamental movements are necessary in every day life and always have been. Think back to the caveman days. People needed to be fit in order to survive. Things like running, jumping, climbing, lifting, and throwing were all parts of daily routine. How does this apply to me and why do I need to do these things? Do you ever pick up anything heavy off the ground? That’s a DEAD LIFT. Do you ever sit down in a chair and stand up? That’s a SQUAT. Do you ever pick up anything off the ground and place it overhead? That’s a CLEAN & PRESS.