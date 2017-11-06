× Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened Sunday night, November 5th on the city’s south side.

It happened around 10:55 p.m. near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue.

According to police, a 43-year-old man stepped off the median and entered the northbound traffic lanes of S. 27th Street and was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord.

The driver and passenger of the Accord stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The man who was struck was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.