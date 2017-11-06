× Menomonee Falls PD: Thief removes more than 7,000 pounds of copper, brass shavings from business

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for help in a theft case involving copper and brass shavings — thousands of pounds of it.

Officials say sometime between October 1st and November 1st, someone removed more than 7,000 pounds of copper and brass shavings from a business on Leon Rd. — adjacent to I-41/Highway 45. They say the scrap is kept in a common area accessible to all employees — and there does not appear to be any forced entry to the business.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is urged to call 262-532-8700.