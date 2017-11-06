× Mequon police take report of suspicious man who approached children twice

MEQUON — Mequon police are alerting parents about a suspicious man who recently approached some children playing basketball in the Stonefields subdivision on Rudella Road.

According to police, the man asked the children if they had any food, and when they said “no,” he drove away.

The children reported seeing him drive by again several times — and he eventually stopped again, asking them whether they knew an address he was looking for. They said “no” and went inside.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, with dark hair and an accent. He was wearing a red shirt and driving a black sedan.

Officers didn’t locate him, and they’ve taken no further reports.

Police say this incident serves as a good reminder for parents to reinforce the message with their children to beware of strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.