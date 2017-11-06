× Offer to increase security: Kenosha police investigate individual impersonating an officer

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are issuing a warning after responding to a complaint regarding an individual impersonating an officer.

It happened Monday, November 6th.

According to police, a homeowner reported a man in a white truck with a “capper” questioned her and her children about Neighborhood Watch programs and the security of their home, and he offered to come inside and inspect it. The man claimed he was working with Kenosha police on a new program designed to increase home security.

The homeowner refused and called police.

Police are now investigating — and reminding residents to be vigilant when it comes to their surroundings and those approaching their home.