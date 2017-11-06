× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, November 5th.

The first shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near 35th Street and Hopkins Street.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot during an argument. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is currently searching for a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 9:35 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to another shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Melvina Street.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot during unknown circumstances. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).