× Racine County Sheriff’s deputy uses Narcan to revive 34-year-old man

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy saved the life of a 34-year-old man who was found unconscious in a vehicle at Leider Park on Monday morning, November 6th.

The Racine County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Village of Union Grove around 8:15 a.m. when he observed what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of Leider Park.

The deputy approached the vehicle and observed a man slumped over in the driver’s seat and saw that he was turning blue.

The deputy called on his radio for a rescue squad.

The person was unresponsive and the deputy administered a dose of Narcan. After administrating the dose of Narcan, the victim’s eyes opened and he began breathing on his own.

Union Grove rescue arrived on scene and administered another dose of Narcan — and the person regained consciousness.

The 34-year-old man was then transported to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington for further treatment.