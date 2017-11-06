Vigil held in honor of 27-year-old Milwaukee woman found dead near Illinois truck stop

MILWAUKEE — A vigil was held Monday, November 6th for a Milwaukee woman found dead near an Illinois truck stop.

Police found 27-year-old Nakiela Thompson in South Beloit last week.

An autopsy was done, but the cause of death is still pending, though officials consider it “suspicious.”

Thompson was found without her wallet or ID, which her family says is very unlike her.

“My daughter went nowhere without identification. Nowhere without her phone. I mean, she slept with that phone. She ate with that phone. She did everything with that phone. So whoever she was with, someone had to be with her,” Robert Thompson said.

Robert Thompson said his daughter was in Beloit visiting friends.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe.com account has been set up to raise money for Thompson’s funeral.