Village of Somers home invasion: Sheriff’s department to hold news conference on investigation

KENOSHA COUNTY — Sheriff David Beth from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, November 6th will be holding a news conference regarding the investigation and subsequent charges of the subject involved in the October 27th home invasion.

It happened at a home on 18th Street near 39th Avenue in the Village of Somers early Friday, October 27th — around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say the suspect demanded drugs and money from the elderly husband and wife — and he took both of their cellphones.

An 84-year-old man and his 83-year-old wife both suffered injuries to the head. Additionally, authorities say the man received two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his shoulder during the altercation with the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100. If citizens wish to remain anonymous, the numbers for Crime Stoppers of Kenosha are 262-656-7333 or (800) 807-8477.