Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field: Lions lead Packers 7-0 in 1st

GREEN BAY — The 4-3 Green Bay Packers look to get back into the win column Monday night, November 6th vs. the 3-4 Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. QB Brett Hundley will make his second NFL start — replacing the injured Aaron Rodgers, who broke his collarbone vs. the Vikings on October 15th.

Packers left guard Lane Taylor is active for the Monday night game against Detroit, allowing the Packers to play their entire starting offensive line for just the second time this season.

Taylor is back after missing a game with an ankle injury.

Cornerbacks Damarious Randall (hamstring/illness) and Kevin King (back) are also active for the Packers against the Lions’ potent passing game. They were each listed as questionable.

Tight end Martellus Bennett will miss the game with a shoulder injury. He was doubtful after missing practice this week.

For the Lions, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) is active after being listed as questionable. Receiver Kenny Golloday (hamstring) is inactive and will miss his fifth straight game. Golloday was doubtful.

Detroit’s other inactives are: S Don Carey, RB Zach Zenner, RB Tion Green, LB Steve Longa, T Greg Robinson and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

The Packers other inactives are: CB Donatello Brown, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ahmad Brooks, T Ulrick John, OL Adam Pankey and DT Quinton Dial.

Rodgers met with the media on Friday, November 3rd for the first time since his collarbone injury.

Number 12 spoke at his locker about the possibility he might still be able to suit up at some point later this season.

“First of all I want to be healthy. That’s the most important thing,” Rodgers told reporters. “But if we are healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I’m going to come back. The biggest thing right now is range of motion and strength which won’t ultimately won’t be the issues as we get to the end of the season. It would be the bone healing. But there’s a time-table I believe I can practice in six weeks based on the schedule. So if I’m at a place at that point healing wise and the ability to throw then I’ll be out there and if I’m not I won’t. I spent the first three days after the injury doing a lot of research, not only on where I wanted to get the surgery, but remedies to increase healing — talked to a lot of people during that time. Obviously, a lot of down time now — rabbit holes to go down as far as healing — alternative ways to increasing that time that are obviously natural and legal and safe.”

Aaron Rodgers: "It comes down to how fast the bone heals" More from the #Packers QB 📰: https://t.co/awdwLs2Wl8 pic.twitter.com/8XQ1hbAgrY — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 3, 2017

As play got underway at Lambeau Monday night — the Packers won the coin toss and would receive.

The Detroit Lions were the first to score at Lambeau Field Monday night — with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones. With the extra point, the Lions led the Packers 7-0.

That was the score at the end of the first.