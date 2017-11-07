$350,000K SuperCash! ticket sold in Pleasant Prairie
KENOSHA COUNTY — One lucky person is holding onto a $350,000 winning SuperCash! ticket that was sold in Pleasant Prairie.
According to the Wisconsin lottery, the player purchased their SuperCash! ticket at Roadside Petroleum located at 7511 118th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.
The player matched all six numbers in the November 3rd drawing, to win the $350,000 top prize.
That night’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 17, 18, 20, 34, 37 and 39.
The winner has yet to come forward.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.
How to Play
- Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39
- The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day
- There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing