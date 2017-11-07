× $350,000K SuperCash! ticket sold in Pleasant Prairie

KENOSHA COUNTY — One lucky person is holding onto a $350,000 winning SuperCash! ticket that was sold in Pleasant Prairie.

According to the Wisconsin lottery, the player purchased their SuperCash! ticket at Roadside Petroleum located at 7511 118th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

The player matched all six numbers in the November 3rd drawing, to win the $350,000 top prize.

That night’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 17, 18, 20, 34, 37 and 39.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

How to Play