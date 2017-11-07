Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking to get a start on your holiday shopping, here's a neat idea for you. Lynden Sculpture Garden is offering a series of gift-making workshops.

About Lynden Sculpture Garden (website)

The Lynden Sculpture Garden (formerly the Bradley Sculpture Garden) was the estate of the late Harry Lynde Bradley and Margaret (Peg) Blakney Bradley. Harry Bradley, an inventor and industrialist, founded the Allen-Bradley Company with his brother Lynde in 1904, building it into one of the state’s most successful manufacturing concerns. Harry married Peg in April 1926. The date of their wedding is commemorated on the wooden bench by the fireplace, as is the year they purchased the property and named it “Lynden.”

The Bradleys took the nearly 40 acres of flat farmland and, with the help of Chicago landscape architects Langford & Moreau, created an English country park with gently rolling hills, trees and flower beds. The lake and the rustic bridge spanning the water were designed to match Harry Bradley’s memories of the municipal grounds in Kansas City where he swam as a boy.