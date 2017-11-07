Man shot by police at 29th and Wisconsin speaks for 1st time: “I was saying I didn’t have a gun”

MILWAUKEE — A man shot by Milwaukee police officers during an incident near 29th and Wisconsin on August 31st spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday, November 7th. The man who spoke was identified only as Jerry.

Jerry spoke about the incident (video below) which followed a foot pursuit by Milwaukee police that ended on a roof Thursday afternoon, August 31st. Police say it started with a call for a subject with a gun near 29th and Wisconsin. They ended up chasing a man onto a garage roof. Police say officers shot him after a confrontation, but are not saying whether or not that man ended up having a gun.

Jerry told reporters his own version of the story. He indicated he did not have a gun — it was a cell phone in his hand.

“I tried to call my mother, but around that time she wasn’t answering,” Jerry said. “I was saying I didn’t have a gun. They were saying put your hands up — and that’s what I was doing. They said, ‘Have your hands up, put your hands up.’ And I had my hands up. My phone was in my right hand.”

Those representing Jerry say the bullet wound he took to his abdomen required the removal of portions of his intestines. They say the bullet that grazed his head required eight staples.

WARNING: Some language used in the news conference below may not be suitable for all viewers.

Cellphone video shows two officers following a man on the roof of a garage near 29th and Wisconsin. FOX6 News is not sharing the audio of the shooting, but the video shows police firing at least two shots and the subject falling.

Officials say the officers involved in this incident are from District 3. One is a 33-year-old male with three-and-a-half years of experience. A second officer is a 28-year-old male with one-and-a-half years of experience. Both have been placed on administrative duty.

Police have not said whether they recovered a gun from the scene or if officers saw that man with a weapon. MPD did say that it’s investigating itself in this shooting.