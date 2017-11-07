Medical Examiner called to 34th and Oakwood in Franklin for “suspicious death”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKIN -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday morning, November 7th was called out to the intersection of 34th Street and Oakwood Road in Franklin for the report of a suspicious death.

At this time, Frankin police have blocked off a roughly two- mile stretch of Oakwood Road -- from S. 60th east to S. 27th. That's just down the road from Wheaten Franciscan Healthcare.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

No additional details have been released.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

