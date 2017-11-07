Milwaukee aldermen override mayor’s veto related to voting out police, fire chiefs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, November 7th overrode Mayor Tom Barrett’s veto of the council’s request to the state to change the law — which would allow the council to vote out the police and fire chiefs (with state approval).

Mayor Barrett vetoed a resolution last month that would’ve given the Milwaukee Common Council the power it desires. The council is also threatening a vote of no confidence against Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn. The council needed at least ten votes to override the mayor.

Mayor Barrett last month called it a “very easy” decision to veto the Common Council’s proposal, which the mayor said would set the city back a century.

“They want to politicize the police department,” Barrett said. “We moved away from that over 100 years ago and it would be a huge mistake to politicize this department.”