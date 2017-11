MILWAUKEE — A crash involving three vehicles, including two semis, led to delays on I-43/I-94 at 6th Street Tuesday evening, November 7th.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it involved two semis and a car. The three left lanes of I-43/I-94 were closed at 6th Street.

The scene was cleared by 8:45 p.m. — an hour and 45 minutes after the crash.

There were no injuries.