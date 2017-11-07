× Police: Man shot, injured during suspected drug deal on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, November 6th on the city’s south side.

It happened near 14th Street and Forest Home Avenue around 9:50 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot by a suspect during what was believed to be a drug deal.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for the suspect.