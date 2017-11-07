Police: Man shot, injured during suspected drug deal on Milwaukee’s south side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, November 6th on the city’s south side.
It happened near 14th Street and Forest Home Avenue around 9:50 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot by a suspect during what was believed to be a drug deal.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
MPD continues to search for the suspect.
43.011211 -87.929510