Recognize them? West Allis police look to identify suspects involved in theft near 108th and Greenfield

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people in connection to a theft at a business near 108th and Greenfield.

Police released photos of the subjects on their Facebook page Tuesday, November 7th.

According to police, the subjects were observed driving a black, four-door vehicle with no front bumper.

If you know these people or anything related to the investigation, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.