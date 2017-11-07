Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to perform in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Country music fans rejoice! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming to the Green Bay area next summer.

The couple took to Twitter to share the news on Tuesday, November 7th.

According to WLUK, the pair’s Soul2Soul World Tour will be at the Resch Center on July 6th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17. They will be available at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, by phone at 1-800-895-0071 or online. A presale for American Express cardholders begins at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 16th.