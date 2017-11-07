× Unlocked vehicles targeted by thieves, vandals in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — The story is all too common: residents targeted by thieves and vandals after leaving their vehicles unlocked. Caledonia police report their area has been hit hard over the last couple days.

According to police, the following areas have been targeted over the last few days — the majority of them happened overnight Saturday, November 4th into Sunday, November 5th.

1. Gallant Fox Lane

2. Hialeah Dr

3. 4 Mile Rd

4. N Meadows Drive

5. 4 1/2 Mile Rd

6. Whirlaway Lane area

7. Wagon Trail area

8. 7 Mile Rd

9. Emmertsen Rd area

These incidents are prompting a warning from police for residents to keep vehicles locked at all times and keep exterior lights on if you have them at your house.

If you, or anyone you know in these areas, has any surveillance systems in use, please contact Racine County dispatch at 886-2300 if you observe anything suspicious.

You can also contact our department directly at 835-4423 before 5pm. The majority of the incidents happened in the overnight hours between 11/4 and 11/5.