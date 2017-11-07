UPS hiring for seasonal jobs, more than 450 openings available around Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With the holidays drawing closer, UPS’s seasonal hiring effort is in full swing.

The company announced on Tuesday, November 7th that it expects to deliver 750 million packages this season, and there are still plenty of jobs left for those looking for seasonal work.

With driver-helper positions now open, the company is now hiring for all full- and part-time seasonal positions, also including drivers and driver-helpers. That includes more than 450 of job openings in and around Milwaukee.

UPS continues to hire at the following local locations:

Elm Grove – 12400 W Bluemond Rd. Elm Grove

Oak Creek – 6800 S 6th Oak Creek

Watertown – 1218 Boomer St. Watertown

Sturtevant – 10240 Durand Ave. Sturtevant

UPS officials say seasonal and part-time jobs offer great pay and flexible hours. They say 35 percent of the people UPS hired in recent years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.