Wisconsin Senate passes tougher penalties for crimes

MADISON — The state Senate has approved a package of legislation that would stiffen penalties for a range of crimes.

The five proposals would lift the three-year limit on juveniles serving time in the state’s troubled youth prison and eliminate a judge’s ability to order a youthful offender’s record expunged at age 25.

Corrections officials would have to recommend revocation if someone on probation, parole or extended supervision is charged with a crime. Repeat offenders convicted of a wide range of crimes would face a five-year minimum sentence.

The package also creates a minimum three-year sentence for someone caught illegally possessing a gun while on parole, probation or extended supervision.

The Senate voted on all five bills Tuesday. The chamber adopted the juvenile incarceration bill on a voice vote; the expungement bill 30-2; the probation revocation bill 21-12; the five-year minimum sentence bill 20-13; and the gun bill 29-4