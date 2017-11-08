× 14 departments called out to Sheboygan Co. fire that spread from garage to home

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Multiple departments responded to a fire in the Town of Rhine in Sheboygan County Wednesday night, November 8th — which spread from a garage to a home.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, both the home and garage were lost as a result.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at a home on State Highway 32.

It’s believed the fire was sparked when the homeowner was conducting maintenance on his vehicle.

Fourteen departments responded.