2 Fond du Lac teens arrested after four bags of marijuana found during traffic stop

FOND DU LAC — Two teens from Fond du Lac, ages 17 and 18, were taken into custody on Friday, November 3rd for drug possession.

According to authorities, a Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner, Koda, conducted a traffic stop on 7 Hills Road near CTH H in the Town of Empire. During the stop, the deputy located four one-gallon bags full of marijuana — totaling just over two pounds in weight.

The two occupants of the vehicle, both of Fond du Lac, were arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

They have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and have since been released on bond.