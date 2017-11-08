Milwaukee man indicted for rioting, arson tied to Sherman Park violence

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that 20-year-old Toronse Carter of Milwaukee has been indicted for rioting, arson, and arson connected with the Sherman Park violence that broke out in August 2016.

If Carter is convicted of arson connected with a federal felony, he faces a 10-year mandatory prison sentence; if convicted of arson, the defendant faces a 5-year mandatory prison sentence; and if convicted of rioting, the defendant faces a 5-year maximum prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad issued the following statement in a news release:

“This case reflects that the United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Department of Justice are committed to aggressively pursuing those who took part in violent and criminal conduct during the August 13, 2016 riots in Sherman Park.”

Officials say they will continue to pursue the prosecutions of the remaining individuals involved in last summer’s riot-related arsons.

This case was investigated by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Milwaukee Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by United States Attorney Gregory Haanstad and Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Ladwig.