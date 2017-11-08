× Assembly to vote on bill that would require administrative rules to expire every 9 years unless renewed

MADISON — Conservative groups are pushing a bill before the Wisconsin Assembly that would require all state administrative rules to expire every nine years unless renewed.

Democrats and a broad array of other opponents fear such a move would make it easier to undo consumer, workplace and environmental protections and a host of other regulations. They have branded the measure up for an Assembly vote Thursday as a special interest giveaway.

Republicans supporters say the measure will ensure that state regulations stay current and relevant.

Americans for Prosperity and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce are among the supporters, arguing the change will protect people from undue regulatory burdens.

The proposal is the latest in a series of moves by the Legislature to rework the rule-making process.