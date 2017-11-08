Be alert: Man accused of stealing copper wire from hardware stores, selling at scrap yards

SLINGER — Police in Slinger are looking for a man suspected of stealing copper wire from hardware stores.

Police say 26-year-old Shawn Smith would immediately sell the stolen merchandise to two different scrap yards in Milwaukee.

Authorities released surveillance photos from an Ace Hardware store.

Police say Smith placed the merchandise under his sweatshirt, left the store and put the items in his vehicle.

They say he would re-enter the store and steal additional merchandise.

Smith is accused of committing the thefts at Menards in Germantown as well.

Police say most recently Smith had been using his father’s vehicle, a white Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Slinger Police Department.