Charged: Court sets bond at $1M for Daniel Evans, accused in Somers home invasion

KENOSHA — Bond has been set at $1 million for the man charged with committing a home invasion that left an elderly couple hospitalized.

The criminal complaint against 52-year-old Daniel Evans outlines alleges he broke into the town of Somers home and beat both an 84-year-old man and his 83-year-old wife. The attack left both victims with skull fractures. Evans is also accused of shooting the husband twice in the back with a gun later determined to have been stolen.

The complaint includes a total of 23 charges for the home invasion, the police chase that ended in Evans’ arrest, and two previous burglaries. During those previous burglaries, Evans allegedly stole the gun used in the home invasion as well as the car used to flee police.

If convicted on all counts, Evans faces a maximum sentence of nearly 400 years in prison.