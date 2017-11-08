× Give back this holiday season: Salvation Army looking for volunteers for upcoming events

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Are you looking to give back this holiday season? The Salvation Army in Milwaukee County is looking for volunteers to fill dozens of open shifts for upcoming events.

To sign up, click here (with the exception of bell ringing).

Below is a list of upcoming events:

Bell Ringing: November 4 – December 23

Help raise money to fund 80+ programs in Milwaukee County. Call 414-302-4300 x2246 or email Valencia_Clay@usc.salvationarmy.org to sign up for a shift. If you live in the Oak Creek area, sign up here: http://salar.my/cGFjLy

Coats for Kids: November 27 – December 9

Collect, organize and distribute warm winter clothing to children in need. This program takes place at our Distribution Center, 5880 N 60th St., in Milwaukee.

Toy Shop: December 11-20

Collect, organize and distribute toys to children in need. This program takes place at our Distribution Center, 5880 N 60th St., in Milwaukee.

Christmas Family Feast: December 22-25

Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition. Now in its 28th year, the event provides food, fun and fellowship for those in need. This event takes place at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave, in Milwaukee.