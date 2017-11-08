× Imperial Stout and Vintage Reserve: Lakefront Brewery offers 2 Black Friday brews this year 🍻

MILWAUKEE — There will be two Lakefront Brewery Black Friday brews for 2017, officials announced Wednesday, November 8th.

According to a press release from Lakefront officials, the original Black Friday beer — 2017 Black Friday Imperial Stout will be available, along with a special Black Friday Vintage Reserve — created using Black Friday brews from 2016, 2015 and 2014.

They’ll only be available on November 24th at the brewery.

In 2016, they sold out before noon — with 5,000 bottles purchased.

Lakefront Brewery’s doors will open at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

According to the release, thousands are expected to walk through and many will begin lining up outside the 1872 N. Commerce brewery as early as 3:30 a.m.

“This is our sixth year doing Black Friday and it’s become more than just a rare beer release. People really wait and plan all year so that when family and friends come in town, they can get together at a place more invigorating than a shopping center,” said Chris Johnson, director of business development, Lakefront Brewery in the release.

Customers can purchase up to three 22-oz bottles of the 2017 Black Friday for $15 each, and one bottle of the Black Friday Vintage Reserve, which features a silver wax crown seal and a turkey skeleton graphic silkscreened in sterling silver, for $25.

A combo four-pack will be on sale for $70 while supplies last.

In addition to the special beers and Black Friday gear, Lakefront Brewery’s Beer Hall will serve breakfast fare starting at 5:00 a.m. outside.