Lands’ End signs contract to outfit Weather Channel staff

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin-based clothing company has signed a two-year partnership with The Weather Channel to supply outerwear and apparel to the network’s on-camera meteorologists in the field.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the arrangement with Lands’ End began Tuesday. About 30 meteorologists will be outfitted with the company’s apparel and outerwear for covering severe weather and daily forecasts.

Lands’ End spokeswoman Michele Casper says the partnership will give the company additional visibility and will also include promotions on The Weather Channel’s social media.

Casper says negotiations began in May and that the company was one of several bidders for the contract.

Lands’ End has also signed a contract with Delta Air Lines to supply about 60,000 Delta employees with uniforms. The new uniforms will be available next spring.