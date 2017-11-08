Pre-emptive step: Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan has triple bypass surgery

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) participates in a discussion during SiriusXM's The Agenda, hosted by Ari Rabin-Havt with guests Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) at SiriusXM Studio on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin has undergone triple bypass surgery as a pre-emptive step for a cardiac problem.

That’s the word from his office on Wednesday. In a statement, his office said the congressman is doing well and looking forward to a speedy recovery.

The 53-year-old Pocan is a three-term lawmaker representing a southern Wisconsin district that includes Madison.

Pocan had the surgery at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.