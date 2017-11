× Racine police: Man shot in back near Geneva and Hamilton Streets

RACINE — Racine police tell FOX6 News a man was shot in the back near Geneva and Hamilton Streets early Wednesday morning, November 8th.

It happened around 3:20 a.m.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have a person they are questioning in connection to the shooting.

