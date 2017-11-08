Temps dip, man-made snow begins to fly at Sunburst Winter Sports Park in Kewaskum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWASKUM -- When the temperatures dip into the 20s, the operators of ski hills fire up their snow-making machines and starting covering their slopes. That was the case out at Sunburst Winter Sports Park in Kewaskum -- from late Tuesday, November 7th into Wednesday, November 8th.

The operators say they plan to blow more snow on Thursday and on into Friday morning. It all depends on the weather -- and the temperature. But the goal is to open one terrain park for Saturday.

You're encouraged to visit SkiSunburst.com for updated conditions and information about whether the terrain park will be open.

