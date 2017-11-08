× Thanks to Kohls, kids get in FREE every day at the Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — Time for a field trip! The Milwaukee Art Museum announced Wednesday, November 8th, kids 12 and under can get in free — thanks to Kohl’s!

According to a news release from the art museum, the hands-on Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will be open every day the Museum is open—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (until 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays)—extending the opportunity for families to make art together. The Kohl’s Art Generation Studio offers a different theme and projects each month inspired by the Museum’s Collection and special exhibitions.

This November, the theme is “Follow the Line” — taking inspiration from the museum’s exhibition Degas to Picasso: Creating Modernism in France. Families will sketch figures, use a printing press, and experiment with chalk pastels, charcoal and watercolors.

“The Kohl’s Art Generation Open Studio has always been a family favorite,” said Emily Sullivan, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Director of Youth and Family Programs. “It’s a great way to learn about art and it’s fun for both kids and grownups. And now, thanks to Kohl’s, they can make art together every day.”

Kohl’s has been partnered with the museum since 2008, providing hands-on art experiences to families at the museum, as well as throughout the community with Kohl’s Color Wheels.

According to a news release from the museum, the Kohl’s Art Generation program — free with museum admission — is geared towards families with kids 12 and under, and includes:

Kids get in free!

Museum admission is free for kids 12 and under every day the Museum is open (when accompanied by an adult; open to visitors from any location, excludes school tours)

Families can drop by and make art inspired by the Museum’s Collection and special exhibitions. There’s a new theme every month, and the projects are always changing.

Families can explore the Museum through games and videos, and take an art selfie! Tours are available to check out at the Museum, or the app is available for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Every Saturday, for our younger visitors, families can hear a story that relates to a work of art in the Museum, and then make a drawing inspired by what they’ve seen and heard. Stories in November include When Pigasso Met Mootise, I Don’t Draw, I COLOR!,DRAW! and The Quilt.

Five times per year, the entire Museum turns into an art studio with hands-on activities, performances, visiting artists, family tours and more. The next event, Deck the Walls, is on December 3rd.

Families can immerse themselves in the art and culture of Haiti, learning about the importance of community, family and more through music, photography and a variety of hands-on activities. Open during Museum hours.

The Museum’s off-site studio program visits schools and festivals to provide hands-on art activities in the community throughout the year, inspired by the Museum’s Collection and special exhibitions. Upcoming events include the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market at The Domes on November 11th and Holiday Folk Fair at the State Fair Park Expo Center on November 17th through 19th.