WEDC approves $3 billion Foxconn incentives contract, clears way for signing

MADISON – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board approved the state’s $3 billion incentives contract with Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday, clearing the way for the deal to be signed later this week.

The contract includes the minimum number of jobs Foxconn must create to receive cash payments and clawback provisions so the state could recoup its money – partially from Foxconn chairman Terry Gou himself – if the company fails to fulfill its commitments. However, it does not require Foxconn to hire a certain percentage of its workers from Wisconsin, a provision that Democrats had sought.

And if Foxconn fully automates its operations after the 15-year contract expires in 2032, WEDC could not compel the company to return any money.

Foxconn’s plan to build a manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant to make screens for its Sharp television brand has captivated southeast Wisconsin since it was announced in July at a White House event that featured President Donald Trump. But support for the deal has been lukewarm in public polling.

The WEDC board voted on a staff summary of the deal after getting copies of the draft contract Monday. The agency’s chief executive, Mark Hogan, relented to public pressure after he initially said the board would have to vote without seeing the contract.

Gov. Scott Walker has said he plans to sign the contract on Friday, 28 weeks to the day since negotiations began.

All but $150 million of the incentives deal would come in the form of cash payments from the state. The payments are broken into two categories: Foxconn would receive $1.35 billion for capital spending on the manufacturing plant, and $1.5 billion for hiring a certain number of workers. The 15-year contract would run through 2032.

On the capital side, Foxconn would get $193 million per year for seven years starting in 2019 if it spends at least $9 billion to build the plant and hires a minimum number of workers that increases each year, from 520 employees in 2019 to 8,450 in 2016.

If the company fails to hire the minimum number of workers, it would see a reduction in the $193 million yearly payment.

On the jobs side, Foxconn would get $10 million if it has 1,040 employees at the end of 2018. The payments would total $1.5 billion by 2032 if Foxconn maintains a workforce of 13,000 people from 2022 through 2032.

If the company hires only the minimum number of employees in the contract, it would receive about $2.4 billion from the state, instead of $2.85 billion.

The contract also includes provisions to allow WEDC to claw back its money if Foxconn fails to meet its obligations.

If the company doesn’t have a minimum of 5,850 workers by 2023, WEDC could recoup $500 million from the company.

Hon Hai Precision Products, the publicly traded parent company of Foxconn, would be responsible to pay back 75 percent of the amount WEDC seeks. Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and a privately held company that he controls would be responsible for the other 25 percent.

A personal guarantee like the one Gou made is “highly unusual” in economic development deals, a WEDC official said.

WEDC delayed an Oct. 17 vote on the contract after staff discovered what one board member described as a “nuclear bomb:” WEDC would not have been able to claw back its money from Foxconn if it closed its operations or left the state. That board member, state Sen. Tim Carpenter, said Tuesday that staff had corrected the issue.

Foxconn would be required to pay its workers an average annual salary of $53,875, though the WEDC board would have the ability to decide whether an amount less than that was reasonable, an agency official said.

The contract also requires Foxconn to hire an independent accounting firm to certify that the jobs and capital expenditures the company was providing to WEDC were accurate.