MILWAUKEE -- November is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. George Bryant, Jr. and Dr. Malika Siker with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin join FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

EVENT INFO:

Prostate Health Educational Symposium

Saturday, November 11

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church

3456 N. 38th St. in Milwaukee

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC