Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the weather cools down -- warm up with some classic comfort food. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that will warm you up.

Classic American Beef Goulash

Ingredients

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1-1/2 cups minced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 bay leaf

1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni

Garnish:

Shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions

1. Heat large stock pot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onions and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles, stirring occasionally, or until onions are translucent.

2. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, water, soy sauce, paprika, Italian seasoning, seasoned salt and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover tightly and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in macaroni, cover and simmer 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Discard bay leaf. Garnish with parmesan cheese, if desired.