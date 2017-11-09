Beer, food, and rides! Enjoy Last Call Fall Festival at Six Flags Great America

The Six Flags Great America season is not over yet. Abbey Bobzin and Kaylee Amodia join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the Last Call Fall Festival.

About Last Call Fall Festival (website)

There’s nothing quite like a Midwestern fall breeze, and we’re bringing even more to it! Presented by Sprint, Last Call Fall Festival will bring the amazing feel, smell and now taste of fall straight into the theme park. While we will be serving up some amazing food items and beverages this is an all-ages event. Individuals will be carded when purchasing alcohol. With craft beers from a variety of local and national breweries, delicious new culinary options, and of course thrills – this will be an event you don’t want to miss! Make sure you stop by Yukon and Southwest Territory to be immersed in the fun.

Last Call Fall Festival will occur the final three weekends of our operation (Saturdays and Sundays only):

Saturday, November 4 & Sunday, November 5

Saturday, November 11 & Sunday, November 12

Saturday, November 18 & Sunday, November 19

We will be open from 12:00pm - 8:00pm on all of these days.