Caledonia police: 2, ages 14, 15 arrested after rash of vehicle vandalism, thefts; firearms recovered

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old who they say each admitted to being responsible for several incidents involving vandalism to and thefts from vehicles.

According to police, the incidents began on October 29th and escalated, with 11 separate crimes reported November 4th and 5th.

Police said vehicles had tires punctured and words or phallic images were scratched onto the exterior paint. The suspects went through unsecured vehicles and stole items from them. They also cut seats and wrote on the vehicles’ interiors with a marker.

Several firearms were recovered related to these offenses, police said, and there’s one that was unaccounted for as of Thursday, November 9th. Two shotguns taken by the juvenile suspects were recovered as well — not related to these vehicle incidents.

The suspects are due in court Friday in Racine County.

