WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Crepe Cafe -- the brand new restaurant in downtown Waukesha that specializes in serving crepes. Watch as Brian learns how to make this delicious French food.
Check out Crepe Cafe — the brand new restaurant in downtown Waukesha
-
November 9
-
You’ll soon be able to eat breakfast at Tiffany’s 1st-ever cafe
-
Traditional and modern dishes: For 10 years, Ouzo Cafe has been serving Greek food in Milwaukee
-
Pop-up Cheetos restaurant opens in NYC with more than 1K people on wait list
-
Want to own a piece of Fatburger? You may soon be able to
-
-
“Truly healthy food:” On the Way Cafe is conveniently located in the heart of Mequon
-
Man says he was asked to leave restaurant because of his wheelchair, owner disputes claim
-
Stolen SUV slams into day care bus after carjacking at Tosa gas station caught on camera
-
A camper filled with kegs: Look inside the traveling tavern bringing “Parkoberfest” to Pewaukee
-
Ready to go! Dogs displaced by Harvey up for adoption at HAWS in Waukesha
-
-
First 100 customers at new Point Burger Bar Express in Milwaukee will get free burgers weekly
-
“I don’t want to have any limitations:” Fit Body Forever designed for older adults
-
Cycle Through Science at the Retzer Nature Center