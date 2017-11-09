MILWAUKEE -- A man's student loan skyrockets to nearly $4 million -- and that wasn't just a random number. A surprise twist in this Contact 6 report, Monday on FOX6 News at 10.
Contact 6: A $4 million student loan?! Not on our watch
-
AP sources: DeVos may only partly forgive some student loans
-
Sen. Baldwin supporting effort to save Perkins loan program
-
Government eases student loan rules for Harvey victims
-
Unlocked vehicles targeted by thieves, vandals in Caledonia
-
Recognize him? Wauwatosa police seek bank robbery suspect wearing black wig
-
-
“I am extremely disappointed:” Family feels brushed off after an online art supply purchase
-
Clipped wings: How Gov. Walker’s jobs deal at Kestrel Aircraft went wrong, leaving taxpayers on the hook
-
“It’s definitely disturbing:” Contact 6 test finds high levels of lead in some fidget spinners
-
“Trying to change lives:” Teacher turned hip-hop star gives student’s college advice by rapping
-
MIT student making sleeping bags for refugees in Middle East
-
-
It’s not avocado toast: It’s actually harder for Millennials to save money
-
“Is it real? Is it not real?” Spotting a legitimate lottery and avoiding a sweepstakes scam
-
Fulfilling their promises? Contact 6 follows up with customer complaints against Universal Windows Direct of West Allis