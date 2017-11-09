× Fond du Lac police investigate death of 3-month-old girl

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby girl that happened Wednesday, November 8th.

According to police, officials were called out to a residence near 2nd and Marr for reports of baby that didn’t have a pulse and was not breathing.

Police and fire department paramedics arrived on the scene immediately began providing life-saving measures.

The three-month-old girl was transported to St. Agnes Hospital — where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say no further information will be released pending the outcome of the autopsy and investigation.