Fond du Lac police look to ID 2 individuals after September homicide

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are seeking the public’s help identifying two individuals in connection with a September homicide.

According to police, Logan Foster was found lying in the parking lot on Forest Avenue near Talmadge Street on September 23rd around 7:30 a.m. — with injuries to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe this was a homicide — and they believe the incident leading up to Foster’s death took place across the street from the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue.

Police have released photos of two individuals they need help identifying.

If you recognize either of these individuals in the photos or have any information reference this case, please contact Detective Matthew Bobo at (920) 322-3722 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

A cash reward may be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.