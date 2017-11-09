Oh baby! April the giraffe may be pregnant again 🦒

Posted 4:24 pm, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27PM, November 9, 2017

NEW YORK — Is the famous giraffe, April, pregnant again? The Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch, teased a potential second pregnant on a television appearance Thursday, November 8th.

Don’t remember April? Let us remind you. April is a giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York,who gained worldwide attention when her pregnancy was streamed live online earlier this year. Days turned into weeks, and finally, she gave birth to a son on April 15th, named Tajiri.

April’s labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time courtesy of Animal Adventure’s live stream. This is April’s fourth calf and Oliver’s first, and is also the first giraffe ever born at Animal Adventure.
“His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously,” said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. “Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine.”
April will naturally raise her baby, which is expected to be with Animal Adventure for at least the 2017 season as weaning can take up to 14 months.

Months later, April may be expecting once again.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Patch was asked if there’s a possibility for another baby giraffe. His response: “I cannot confirm or deny the possibility of another pregnancy.”

Hmm, we’ll all just have to wait and see what happens!

If it’s true, would YOU watch another livestream of April’s pregnancy? Have a vote in our poll below:

Related stories