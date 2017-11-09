× Oh baby! April the giraffe may be pregnant again 🦒

NEW YORK — Is the famous giraffe, April, pregnant again? The Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch, teased a potential second pregnant on a television appearance Thursday, November 8th.

Don’t remember April? Let us remind you. April is a giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York,who gained worldwide attention when her pregnancy was streamed live online earlier this year. Days turned into weeks, and finally, she gave birth to a son on April 15th, named Tajiri.

Months later, April may be expecting once again.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Patch was asked if there’s a possibility for another baby giraffe. His response: “I cannot confirm or deny the possibility of another pregnancy.”

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again!? "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy!" @AnmlAdvntrPark owner says. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XCYSdyqYHE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

Hmm, we’ll all just have to wait and see what happens!

If it’s true, would YOU watch another livestream of April’s pregnancy? Have a vote in our poll below: