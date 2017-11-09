× Overwhelming demand: 2nd “Price is Right Live” show added in February at The Riverside

MILWAUKEE — Due to overwhelming demand, a second “Price is Right Live” show has been added at The Riverside Theater.

It’ll take place Monday, February 5th. The first show is February 2nd.

According to a news release from The Pabst Theater Group, “the Price Is Right Live” is an interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase!

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

It’s the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10th at 12:00 p.m. They can be purchased at The Pabst and Riverside box offices, by phone at (414) 286-3663 or (800) 511-1552 or online HERE.

43.038950 -87.910880