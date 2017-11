× Police: 20-year-old man shot, injured while sitting in vehicle near 10th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, November 9th on the city’s north side.

It happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. near 10th and Keefe.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot while seated in a vehicle. No motive for the shooting has been determined.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspects are in custody.