× Police: Shotgun shell found at Homestead H.S., student brought to school unintentionally

MEQUON — Mequon police were called to investigate at Homestead High School on Thursday, November 9th after a shotgun shell was found on the floor of a high school locker room.

The shell was found around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. After a thorough investigation by police and school administration, the owner of the shell self-reported and officials were able to confirm that the student brought it to school unintentionally; the student accidentally left it in a sweatshirt worn when hunting this past weekend.

Homestead High School did not receive a threat. Officials say at no time were students and staff in danger.